Bruce Willis has decided to retire from acting as the mega star has been diagnosed with Aphasia. Aphasia is a type of brain damage that impacts ones cognitive abilities. The Die Hard star leaves behind a long legacy of great action films that changed cinema forever. Willis was widely known for playing the role of John McClane and retires at the age of 67.

Actor Bruce Willis retires after being diagnosed with aphasia, a type of brain damage which makes it difficult to communicate pic.twitter.com/WqsFBh4Yc4 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 30, 2022

The retirement was announced by his daughter Rumer Willis on Instagram. In a heartfelt post she said that her father has been suffering from health issues. She thanked the fans for the love that they have showcased.

