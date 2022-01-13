The multiple Grammy Award winner Adele dropped her new single "Oh My God", and this one is guaranteed to be a hit with her fans and admirers. Shot exquisitely in black and white, the music video is directed in a a deceptively one-shot take with side-scrolling camerawork and some very sexy, eye-splashing visuals.

Watch the video:

