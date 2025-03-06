As per reports, two individuals from New York were arrested on Thursday (March 6) for stealing approximately 900 Eras concert tickets, reselling them at inflated prices, and making a profit of USD 600K. Prosecutors charged the hackers with computerised tampering and conspiracy related to tickets for concerts by Swift, Ed Sheeran and Adele. District Attorney Melinda Katz stated that the criminals exploited the musicians' popularity and high demand for tickets to carry out their scheme. They allegedly used an offshore vendor loophole to steal tickets for major events, including Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which generated USD 2 billion in sales. ‘This Is Bullying’: Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Media for ‘Dissecting’ Her ‘Face, Body and Choices’ (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Falls Victim to Ticket Scam; Adele & Ed Sheeran Shows Affected

Two hackers arrested for profiting over $600k selling stolen tickets to Taylor Swift, Adele & Ed Sheeran. pic.twitter.com/jOcOqnGfbY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)