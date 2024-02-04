Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged after dating for two years. Ed proposed to his ladylove on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland. The couple made their first public appearance at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party following their engagement announcement. Amy and Ed arrived in style for the party, twinning in black ensembles and setting couple fashion goals. The pictures showcase the duo flaunting their million-dollar smiles at the event. Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick in Switzerland, Actress Shares Proposal Pics on Insta!

Amy Jackson With Fiancé Ed Westwick

