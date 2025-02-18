Radhika Apte shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the 2025 BAFTAs on Instagram that has sparked a wave of reactions online. In the photo, the actress is seen pumping breast milk with one hand while holding a glass of champagne in the other. Although it’s unclear whether she actually consumed the champagne or simply posed for the photo, netizens quickly began to question her actions, with many asking, “Who drinks champagne while breastfeeding?” In her caption, Radhika humourously reflected on the challenges of being a new mom in the midst of a busy career. The actress also mentioned that Natasha Malhotra not only helped her with pumping in the washroom but also brought her champagne during the process. In December 2024, Radhika announced the arrival of her baby girl with husband Benedict Taylor. Radhika Apte Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Daughter During Her ‘First Work Meeting’.

Radhika Apte’s BTS Moment at 2025 BAFTAs

Netizens Slam the Actress

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@radhikaofficial)

