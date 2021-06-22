Cannes Film Festival's opening-night-pic Annette's trailer is here. With story, script and compositions by US Band Sparks, the film looks quite interesting. It stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard And Simon Helberg in primary roles.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)