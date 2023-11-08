Arnez C-Knight Blount, a known member of the popular hip-hop band The Dove Shack, passed away at the age of 52 on November 7. According to TMZ, the rapper announced dead after being taken off life support. C-Knight’s father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., informed TMZ that his son was admitted to the hospital on October 18 after suffering a stroke. Mike Batayeh Dies at 52: Breaking Bad Actor Passes Away After Suffering a Heart Attack in Sleep.

Arnez C-Knight Blount No More:

Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight Dead At 52, Taken Off Life Support After Stroke | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/VdgHMwOdPj — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)