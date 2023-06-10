Mike Batayeh, popularly known for his role in Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 52. The actor died in his Michigan home on June 1. Mike’s family told TMZ that he died in his sleep of a heart attack and even shared that the actor didn’t have any heart issues history. The family issued a statement that read, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.” Ray Stevenson Dies; SS Rajamouli Expresses Grief Over Death of the RRR Actor.

Mike Batayeh Death

'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52 https://t.co/WUQh60bnpm — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2023

