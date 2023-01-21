James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to earn a phenomenal sum at the Indian box office. The film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet among others has achieved a new feat by beating Avengers Endgame's lifetime box office record in India. Check out the numbers below. Avatar 2: Zoe Saldana Held Her Breath for 5 Minutes Underwater While Filming James Cameron’s Fantasy Film.

Avatar 2 Beats Avengers Endgame:

