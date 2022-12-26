Avatar: The Way of Water continues to be theatre-goers' first choice of movie to watch on the big screen in these days. The James Cameron film is doing really well at the box office, earning $168.60 million in the USA and over $855 globally. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building!

Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the $800M global mark. The film grossed an est. $168.6M internationally this weekend (not including Monday). Estimated international total stands at $601.7M, est. global total through Sunday stands at $855.4M.#AvatarTheWayOfWater #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/IaTbMsGO2p — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)