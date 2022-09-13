The official trailer of Damien Chazelle’s fourth film Babylon is out and starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead, the movie is set in 1920s Hollywood, during the thick of the Jazz Age. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood duo is reuniting in a film that is all about Drugs, Nudity, Wild Parties and the Craziness of the Industry back then. Babylon is set to release in select theatres on December 25 and worldwide on January 6. The School For Good and Evil Trailer: Paul Feig’s Netflix Film Brings Soman Chainani’s Beloved YA Fantasy Series to Life (Watch Video).

Babylon Trailer

