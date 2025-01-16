A French woman, Anne, was allegedly scammed out of USD 850,000 (approximately INR 7.35 crore) by a fraudster pretending to be Brad Pitt. Over the course of a year, the scammer used AI-generated photos and sweet-talking tactics to make Anne believe she was in a relationship with the Wolfs actor. The fraudster convinced her that he needed financial assistance for medical treatments, citing his alleged divorce from Angelina Jolie as the reason. Trusting his words, Anne sent large sums of money to a foreign account. The scammer even sent her fake hospital pictures, further deepening her belief in the fabricated relationship. Anne's reality hit when she saw Brad Pitt publicly with his real partner, Ines de Ramon. A representative for Brad Pitt warned fans about such scams, urging them to be cautious of online impersonations. The statement read, “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.” 'Brad Pitt Dating Scam': French Woman Duped of 80,000 Euros As Scamster Pretends To Be Hollywood Star Using AI-Generated Videos and Photos.

Statement From Brad Pitt’s Representative

Brad Pitt’s representative responds to news of a woman who was scammed out of $850k by an impersonator: “It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach,… pic.twitter.com/Wp7Gm9q92n — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2025

