A French woman identified as Anne was allegedly scammed of USD 80,000 by a man who impersonated Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. In the alleged "Brad Pitt Dating Scam", the so-called fraudster messaged the woman on Instagram and convinced her that he was Brad Pitt using AI-generated videos and edited images. The scamster tricked the woman into believing that he was in love with her. According to a report by BFM TV, the woman said she was scammed of over 80,000 euros in an elaborate scheme that also led to the breakdown of her marriage. It is learned that she divorced her husband, thinking she would get together with Brad Pitt. It is also reported that the fraud convinced the woman that his bank accounts were locked because of his divorce from Angelina Jolie and that he needed money for kidney surgery. The woman realised she was cheated when she saw Brad Pitt on the news with his new girlfriend. Angelina Jolie Receives USD 80 Million in Divorce Settlement With Brad Pitt; ‘Troy’ Star ‘Relieved’ As 8-Year Legal Battle Ends.

Man Impersonates Brad Pitt, Duped French Woman

A french woman was scammed out of over $800K by someone pretending to be Brad Pitt • Scammer DM'd her on Instagram and convinced her with AI-generated videos and edited images • She divorced her husband thinking they would get together • Scammer convinced her his bank… pic.twitter.com/VWD3RtvIO3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 14, 2025

Woman Falls for Photoshopped Images and Loves Messages Sent to Her

fransa’da milyarder bir iş insanıyla evli olan kadın, bir buçuk yıl boyunca kendisinin brad pitt olduğunu söyleyen biri tarafından 830 bin euro dolandırılmış. kadın hayali brad pitt’in ona attığı photoshoplu fotoğraflara, şiir ve aşk mesajlarına kanmış… pic.twitter.com/Jnz0t6YPOB — orkun (@orkunelmacigil) January 13, 2025

Woman Gave Her Settlement to Scammer

Big story in French news today: A 53-year-old woman was scammed out of €830,000 by someone posing as Brad Pitt who said he was in love with her. She divorced her husband, gave her settlement to the scammer and realized it was fake when she saw Brad with his new gf in the news pic.twitter.com/zloVy3WAJS — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 13, 2025

