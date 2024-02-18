The 77th BAFTA Awards in London have begun, and the stars are arriving in style on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone, representing Bollywood, dazzled in a silver saree. Hollywood favourites Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were all smiles as they arrived in style. Emma Stone, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, and more A-listers followed suit. Check out who all arrived to attend the BAFTA 2024. BAFTAs 2024 Live Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch the 77th BAFTA Awards Ceremony Online.

BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Bollywood Star Deepika Padukone

Oppenheimer Actor Cillian Murphy

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. are a perfect match on the #BAFTAs red carpet 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/1jyVMZCyEg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2024

Florence Pugh

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt

Dua Lipa

Molly Manning Walker and Mia McKenna-Bruce

