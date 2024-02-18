The 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) is scheduled to take place today, February 18, 2024. Held at the esteemed Royal Festival Hall, this prestigious event promises to celebrate the finest achievements in both national and international cinemas from the past year. Broadcasting live on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, the ceremony is scheduled to captivate audiences from 7pm to 9pm on Sunday. For viewers in India eager to witness the glitz and glamour, the BAFTA awards ceremony will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting from February 19 at 12:30 am onwards. BAFTA 2024: Poor Things and Oppenheimer Top Contenders for Awards Night.

BAFTAs 2024 Live Streaming Date And Time

And finally, tune in to the #EEBAFTAs at 7pm GMT on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, on BritBox in North America or head to the link below to find out how to watch where you are 👇https://t.co/CcxlJWRT00 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 16, 2024

