After being banned in the Philippines and Vietnam, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has now been banned in Algeria as well. The reason is that the movie allegedly promotes homosexuality and goes against community values. "The ban on showing the film came after the controversy that accompanied some of its scenes, which were classified as contrary to the morals of Algerian society". Barbie Banned in Kuwait: Govt Bans Screening of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Film to Protect 'Public Ethics and Social Traditions'.

View Barbie Update Here:

“The ban on the screening of the film came after the controversy that accompanied some of its scenes, classified as contrary to the morals of Algerian society.” https://t.co/RK2b6xseXJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2023

