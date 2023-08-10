In a major move, Kuwait has banned the screening of "Barbie" movie in order to protect "public ethics and social traditions". The news was confirmed by a state news agency today, August 10. Besides Barbie movie, Kuwait has also banned the screening of "Talk to Me" film to protect "public ethics and social traditions". Reportedly, the Gulf country followed in the footsteps of Lebanon, which on Wednesday also moved to ban the film "Barbie" from being screened in the country. Barbie: Lebanon Moves To Ban Margot Robbie’s Film for ‘Promoting Homosexuality and Sexual Transformation’.

Kuwait Bans Barbie

Kuwait bans Barbie to protect "public ethics and social traditions" — BNO News (@BNONews) August 10, 2023

Barbie Banned In Kuwait?

Kuwait has banned screening of Barbie to protect public ethics and traditions. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)