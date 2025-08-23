The Sudan national football team will take on the Algeria national football team in the quarter-final African Nations Championship 2025 on Saturday, August 23. The Sudan vs Algeria African Nations Championship match will be held at the Mandela Amani Stadium, Tanzania and will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Sudan vs Algeria African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live on any TV channel. Unfortunately, there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch the Sudan vs Algeria African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live streaming. Al-Ahli Win Saudi Super Cup 2025; Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out On First Trophy With Al-Nassr As Jorge Jesus' Side Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Penalty Shootout.

Sudan vs Algeria, African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final

