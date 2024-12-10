Google Trends has released its category-wise top searches for 2024, covering movies, shows, actors, songs, and musicians. Leading the musicians' list is controversial rapper Diddy, who has made headlines due to multiple accusations of sexual assault and violence. Usher secures the second spot, propelled by the buzz surrounding his Super Bowl halftime performance and subsequent tour announcement. In third place is Linkin Park, following the release of a highly anticipated new album. Rounding out the top five are Sabrina Carpenter in fourth and Justin Timberlake in fifth, with Timberlake’s position likely influenced by his recent arrest for suspected drunken driving. Google Year in Search 2024: ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Fallout’, ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Heeramandi’ Lead Most Searched TV Shows of the Year.

Google's Most Searched Musicians of 2024

Check Top 10 Most Searched Musicians of 2024 List Below:

1. Diddy

2. Usher

3. Linkin Park

4. Sabrina Carpenter

5. Justin Timberlake

6. Ángela Aguilar

7. Drake Bell

8. Tracy Chapman

9. Dave Grohl

10. Angelina Mango

