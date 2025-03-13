Veteran voice actor Dave Mallow, best known for voicing Baboo in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has passed away at the age of 76. According to a report shared by TMZ, Mallow died on March 11, at his residence in the MonteCedro Senior Living Community. Before making his mark in voice acting, Mallow enjoyed a 12-year career as a radio personality across the Midwestern United States and New York City. In 1984, he moved to Los Angeles, where he built an impressive career spanning commercials, film dubbing, narration, audiobooks, animation and more. Mallow has also done voice work on Beetleborgs Metallix, Hallo Spencer, Power Rangers Zeo, Roseanne and more. David Graham Dies at 99; Legendary Voice Actor Known for His Roles in ‘Peppa Pig’, ‘Thunderbirds’, ‘Doctor Who’, Among Others.

Voice Actor Dave Mallow Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)