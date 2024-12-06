Dave Blunts, the popular 23-year-old rapper and singer, is making waves online with his performance at the Juice WRLD Day in Chicago. Dave, who weighs over 220kgs, shared pictures and videos from the event where he was seen performing with an oxygen tank due to breathing difficulties caused by his weight. But it is not just his performance that captured netizens’ attention. A photo recently surfaced online, which shows the artist sitting on a black couch with an unidentified woman, sparking rumours that she might be his girlfriend. During the show, the woman was also spotted sitting beside him on the stage. View the pictures below. Rapper Juice WRLD, Promising Rap Talent, Dies at Age 21.

Dave Blunts Photographed With Rumoured Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Blunts (@iluvyoudaveblunts)

