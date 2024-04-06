Billie Eilish recently shocked everyone after she squeezed all her Instagram followers onto her close friend's list. On April 4, the Academy Award winner shocked her 111 million followers by adding them to her close friends list, offering them a briefer and more personal look at her Instagram stories. The recent stunt drove millions of followers to check into her exclusive story posted. In the latest update coming up, a data-tracking company named CrowdTangle assessed the singer's sudden increase in followers. It revealed that Billie Eilish gained over 6 million followers in 2 days following the close friend's stunt. In her exclusive close friend's story, the 22-year-old shared a snap of her hand against the background of a starry night with blue hues. This strategic move by the singer is reportedly for her new album. Camila Cabello Makes Hilarious Comment on Billie Eilish’s Sun-Kissed Photo, Says ‘Show Your Armpits Please’.

Billie Eilish Added Over 6 Million Followers on Her Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)