Dwayne Johnson’s superhero film Black Adam was scheduled to be released in India on October 21. But here’s the good news for all movie buffs. The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial will now arrive in theatres in India one day early, which is on October 20. Black Adam will hit the big screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Black Adam: Henry Cavill to Return as Superman? New Leak Reveals Man of Steel's Cameo in Dwayne Johnson's DC Film - Reports.

Black Adam India Release Date

