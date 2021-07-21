After breaking records at the box office amid the COVID-19 scenario, Marvel's Black Widow is now the most-pirated film of the pandemic era. As per a chart released by Torrent Freak, Scarlett Johansson's film stands at the top as the pirated movie during the coronavirus crisis. Black Widow has defeated The Tomorrow War as the most pirated film on the internet.

