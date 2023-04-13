Blade is back! Yes, you heard us right. Blade stars Mahershala Ali as the titular half-human, half-vampire returns back on big screen with more storyline. This time, Mahershala Ali will be accompanied by Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Milan Ray and Delroy Lindo in key characters. if reports are to be true then, Blade is set to be released in September 2024. With most MCU films, there are usually at least some characters are kept under wrap when casting comes out. This is a project that remains incredibly secretive. Hopefully, it won't be long until Marvel Studios reveals more about the Blade reboot. Blade: Milan Ray Cast in a Key Role in Mahershala Ali's Upcoming Marvel Film - Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

‘BLADE’ will reportedly begin filming this June. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo. pic.twitter.com/0L2dgXQkKX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2023

