During the pre-wedding celebrations, Radhika Merchant conveyed her deep affection and admiration for Anant Ambani through a poignant speech. Reflecting on the significance of finding a life partner, she articulated, “There are more than a billion people on this earth, and what does life really mean? But when you find someone who promises to care for you through everything, whether it's good, bad, beautiful, brave, sad, or mundane...” However, some eagle-eyed netizens were swift to draw parallels between Radhika's speech and dialogue from Susan Sarandon's character in the 2004 film Shall We Dance? In the film, Sarandon delivers a poignant monologue, 'Witness To Your Life' resonating with similar themes of companionship and the fundamental essence of marriage. Radhika Merchant Radiates Modern Charm in Anamika Khanna’s Custom Lehenga for Lagan Lakhvanu Ceremony; See Pics of Anant Ambani’s Fiancée from Pre-Wedding Festivities.

Did Radhika Merchant Copy Her Pre-Wedding Speech?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadiq Saleem (@sadiqidas)

Netizen Alleged That Radhika Copied Her Speech

Radhika merchant copied her speech pic.twitter.com/8CZDCmwJ6C — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 6, 2024

