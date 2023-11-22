Susan Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), after she made controversial comments about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict."There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country," Sarandon said during the rally, as reported by New York Post. Her comments sparked backlash from some, who accused her of being insensitive. Scream 7 Star Melissa Barrera Dropped After Social Posts on Israel-Hamas War - Reports.

Susan Sarandon Makes Controversial Statement:

