Bob Saget, the comedian and actor popularly known for his wholesome role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House has passed away. The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida, confirmed the news in a statement. The actor was 65.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Sheriff's statement read.

Bob Saget has passed away at age 65 pic.twitter.com/2IADQ24jUB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 10, 2022

