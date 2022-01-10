Tributes poured in for Full House actor Bob Saget after his tragic death in Orlando, Florida. Stars like B.J. Novak, Kat Dennings, Paris Hilton took to Twitter to pay tribute to the icon.

Take A Look At The Tweets Below:

B.J. Novak

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

Kat Dennings

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Paris Hilton

So sad hearing the news about @BobSaget ❤️😢 You brought so many laughs to so many homes and will forever be an entertainment legend. You will be greatly missed ❤️ RIP #ComedyLegend — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) January 10, 2022

Pete Davidson

Judd Apatow

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

Andy Cohen

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

Kathy Griffin

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

