Borderlands Trailer: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart’s Film Rocks Dangerous World of Pandora (Watch Video)

The Borderlands trailer introduces A-listers like Cate Blanchett as Lilith and Kevin Hart as Roland, leading a crew on a daring mission. With Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Jack Black as the voice of the robot claptrap, it's a star-studded adventure. The trailer is filled with rock and roll energy, reminiscent of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya." Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Borderlands Co-Star Cate Blanchett Celebrated Their Oscar Nominations With a Cake on Set.

Borderlands First Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)