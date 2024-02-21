Borderlands Trailer: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart’s Film Rocks Dangerous World of Pandora (Watch Video)

In the Borderlands trailer, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis lead a star-studded crew on a risky mission. The first trailer is out, and it gives rock vibes to the dangerous world of Pandora.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 21, 2024 11:18 PM IST

The Borderlands trailer introduces A-listers like Cate Blanchett as Lilith and Kevin Hart as Roland, leading a crew on a daring mission. With Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Jack Black as the voice of the robot claptrap, it's a star-studded adventure. The trailer is filled with rock and roll energy, reminiscent of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya." Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Borderlands Co-Star Cate Blanchett Celebrated Their Oscar Nominations With a Cake on Set.

Borderlands First Trailer

 

