Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared on Instagram that she, along with her husband and children, has pledged USD 1 million to support communities affected by the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area. The donation will be distributed through their Family Foundation. She mentioned, “My husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there. I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.” On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the veteran actress also described the devastating fires, expressing her shock and concern, particularly for the Pacific Palisades area, saying, “The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s f**king gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.” 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and Many Other Hollywood Celebrities’ Homes Burnt Down.

