Taylor Swift is the latest victim of bizarre objects been thrown at singers during their gig by concertgoers. As per viral video online, fans could be seen throwing bracelets at the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer while she was exiting the stage of The Eras Tour. In the clip, Swift looked puzzled and cowered as security guards tried to either catch or bat away the object aimed at her. Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert (Watch).

Bracelets Thrown at Taylor Swift:

Fans throw bracelets at Taylor Swift as she leaves the Eras Tour stage. pic.twitter.com/dtRmqOR9qu — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2023

