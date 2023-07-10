Drake recently performed in Detroit, US. The 36-year-old had performed in Detroit after nearly five years. While the artist was performing on stage, he got bombarded with several items. Many things were hurled at him, including several bras. One of them also hurled their shoe on the stage. Someone also threw their cap. The singer is seen picking up the thrown items onstage. The video of the incident has gone viral. Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Photo With Drake After Collaboration Announcement for His New Album (View Pic).

Check the Viral Video Here:

Detroit citizens bombard Drake with bras and other items on stage. 💀 pic.twitter.com/OJ6MSTb22v — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

