Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were captured sharing a kiss for the first time while dining with friends in New York City. The couple appeared affectionate, leaning into each other as they socialised during the dinner outing. The duo sparked dating rumours in October 2023 when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together. Since then, Bradley and Gigi have been photographed together on multiple occasions. Rumoured Couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted Enjoying Stroll in NYC on Rainy Day (View Pic).

Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Kiss

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were seen sharing a kiss at dinner in New York City. pic.twitter.com/A41I6P2b2W — 21 (@21metgala) March 15, 2024

Packing On PDA

Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper at dinner with friends in New York City 📸 : TheImageDirect pic.twitter.com/67QMLAtt2j — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 15, 2024

