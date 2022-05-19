Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been felicitated with Palme d'Or at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The Top Gun: Maverick star was seen in a black suit while holding the highest prize in his hands at his film's premiere. "'Thank you for your time. I make these movies for all of you," he addressed the cheering crowd before taking the award home. Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise’s Film Gets an Inital 96% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check It Out:

🌟#TopGunMaverick received a six-minute standing ovation and #TomCruise was honored with a surprise Palme d'Or during the film's premiere at Cannes. During the ovation, Cruise was brought to tears. He was near speechless when accepting his Palme d'Or, responding simply,@TomCruise pic.twitter.com/I3a8BFfqZ7 — Mohit Kumar (@MOHIT_KUMAR_99) May 19, 2022

