Top Gun: Maverick is a much-awaited follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, which releases on May 27. Ahead of the film hitting the theatres, it has received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Top Gun: Maverick Review – Tom Cruise’s Film Declared the ‘Most Satisfying Summer Action Movie’ by Critics.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#TopGunMaverick is currently at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes — based on 75 reviews 🍅 pic.twitter.com/Rxfad39gFM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 12, 2022

