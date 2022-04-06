Chriss Pratt may have played some very good roles on the screen, but it just keeps getting better. The actor has officially said yes to voice the iconic 90s character, Garfield for an animated film with the same title.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Chris Pratt has officially signed on to voice Garfield in ‘GARFIELD’ from ‘Chicken Little’ director Mark Dindal. pic.twitter.com/RnjZOBr30d — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)