Christina Haack took to her Instagram and officially confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Hall. The twice-divorced Flip or Flop actress shared some pics on her social media which saw the couple celebrating togetherness. In one of the photos, Haack could also be seen flaunting her diamond ring.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Haack (@christinahaack)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)