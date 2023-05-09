Since the writers strike in Hollywood, many celebs have come out in support of the writers saying that a lot of great works of art start with them. The MTV Movie and TV Awards were forced to go pre-taped as well without its writers and the use of many old clips on the show made fans cringe. The most recent celebs to come out in support of the strike are Christopher and Jonathan Nolan who were spotted with picket signs that said "Writers Guild of America on Strike". MTV Movie & TV Awards Go Pre-taped Due to Writers Strike; Jennifer Coolidge, Drew Barrymore, Pedro Pascal and Others Show Support.

View Chris and Jon Here:

Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan on the picket line for the writers strike outside Paramount Pictures. pic.twitter.com/oD9RElmewR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

