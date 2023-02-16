There is currently a warrant out for Connor Smith's arrest, who was accused of making arrangements to have sex with a minor. Smith who is 32, was accused of communicating with a 15 year old, and he apparently also sent "sexually explicit images and videos of himself". He drove to meet the girl on February 9, but fled in his vehicle when he was cornered by detectives.

View Connor Smith News Here:

