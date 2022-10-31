It looks like the casting for HBO Max's Penguin has begun as Cristin Milioti has joined the series as Sofia Falcone. Playing Carmine Falcone's daughter, who was played by John Turturo in The Batman, Milioti will be joining Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot who will be reprising in the role. The series is set to take place right after The Batman and is written by Laura LeFranc with Matt Reeves involved as well. Penguin: Colin Farrell Says His DC Spinoff Takes Place a Week After The Batman; Reveals the Opening of the Show!

Check Out the Tweet:

Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the #Penguin series for HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5FDZIGg2Qf — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)