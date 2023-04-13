According to reports, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are set to return in Deadpool 3 as their respective characters of Vanessa and Colossus. The characters were last seen in Deadpool 2. They will also be joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and more. Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on November 8, 2024. Deadpool 3: Owen Wilson's Mobius to Return in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

