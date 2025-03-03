As he ended his funny opening monologue at the Oscars 2025 that also included a bit with Adam Sandler, first time host Conan O'Brien also performed to a musical number "I Won’t Waste Time". And joining him in the number was Dune's 'sandworm' and the iconic Dancepool from 2024's biggest R-rated Marvel hit Deadpool & Wolverine. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Who Is Nick Pauley? Meet Ryan Reynolds’ Dance Double Aka ‘Dancepool’ Who Performed to NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ in Opening Fight Scene!

Watch The Video of 'I Won’t Waste Time':

Conan O’Brien performs “I Won’t Waste Time” with a sandworm from ‘Dune’ and Dancepool from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1AFjipaE9M — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

