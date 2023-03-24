It looks like after Loki Season Two, we might see Owen Wilson return to the MCU sooner rather than later. A new report suggests that he will reprise his role as Mobius in the upcoming Deadpool 3. This just further fuels the rumour that third Deadpool film will indeed deal with the multiverse. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Confirms Time Travel for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film, Says They Will Use a Device to Move Around 'Timelines'.

Check Out the Reports:

Owen Wilson will reportedly return as Mobius in 'DEADPOOL 3' (https://t.co/1tGqdyQ61w) pic.twitter.com/GSxHRiDNrN — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) March 23, 2023

