While we don't know much about Deadpool 3, it looks like Hugh Jackman might have finally given us the first big tidbit about it. Confirming that the film will have time travel in it - Jackman, who will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the film, shared that they will use a device to jump between timelines. One can assume that this is the same device used by Cable in Deadpool 2 or the device used by the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film; Releases on September 6, 2024 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Hugh Jackman says they will use a device to ‘move around timelines’ in #Deadpool3 (via @SIRIUSXM) pic.twitter.com/Va8x6MsmU5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)