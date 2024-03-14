Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the leading roles. It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to Deadpool and Deadpool 2. According to the latest reports, Henry Cavill has been cast in the upcoming superhero film. Henry will appear as a multiverse variant of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, featuring him donning a long brown coat, reports Giant Freakin Robot. An official announcement on Henry’s casting is awaited from the makers. Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson is About to Be 'Marvel Jesus' With Hugh Jackman's Logan for Company! (Watch Video).

Henry Cavill In Deadpool 3

Henry Cavill has been cast as a Wolverine variant in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. "When he shows up, you'll see him as Wolverine, wearing a long brown coat." (Source: https://t.co/n01Jz7LOSJ…) pic.twitter.com/k6cuePUy9a — Marvel News and Updates (@update_marvel) March 13, 2024

