As per reports, Diplo is once again in legal trouble. Well, as a woman has filed a police case with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing songwriter and DJ Diplo ( Thomas Wesley Pentz) of 'distributing revenge porn'. The woman is named Shelly Auguste, who has claimed that Diplo distributed nude photographs of her without her permission. To note, Auguste has been involved in a legal battle with Pentz since 2020. Diplo Accuser Regrets Filing the Lawsuit, Drops Sexual Assault Charges Against the DJ.

Diplo in Legal Trouble:

A woman told police that she believes Diplo distributed nude photographs of her without permission. A lawyer for Diplo says the woman “has been orchestrating an ongoing smear campaign against” the superstar producer "and this is just more of the same." https://t.co/TGTBifuC52 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) December 6, 2023

