Diljit Dosanjh made audience at Coachella 2023 go gaga over his performance. The Punjabi singer shared a glimpse of his desi act from the popular music fest on Insta which sees him singing in an all-black outfit with a turban. To note, he is the first Punjabi artist to croon live at Coachella. Check it out. BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023! K-Pop Girl Group Makes History by Presenting First Korean Act Ever to Headline the Music Fest (View Pics and Video).

Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Diplo Vibes to Diljit Dosanjh's Song:

Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella Love the vibe in this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V — Prince (@princesoman9) April 16, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh Creates History:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFE of ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (@lifeofpunjabiofficial)

