The woman who accused and sued American musician Diplo of sexual abuse has withdrawn her lawsuit saying she "regrets filing it in the first place."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit. She told TMZ, "In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit. No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit." DJ Diplo Confirms He Has a Son With Model Jevon King, Dedicates an Adorable Instagram Post for Them.

Diplo's attorney, Bryan Freedman, also told TMZ that they are glad the lawsuit was dropped adding that, in light of her public statement, "we will not be pursuing charges of malicious prosecution against them at this time." Singer Sia Confirms She’s a Mom and Opens Up About Getting ‘Sexually Attracted’ to American DJ Diplo.

The attorney added, "There was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false. As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff's lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately." For the unversed, the woman alleged Diplo forced her into performing oral sex and recorded it during an encounter in Las Vegas back in 2019.

