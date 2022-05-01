With less than five days remaining for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the theatres, seems like the biggest Illuminati cameos in the Marvel film is out of the bag via a few leaked images online. With this, fans of the franchise are kinda miffed and trend 'Kevin Feige' along with trolling the movie's security team for their sheer negligence. Check it out. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Fans Spot Captain Carter and More Easter Eggs in Benedict Cumberbatch's Trippy Marvel Trailer.

Well...

Kevin Feige and Sam Raimi to Marvel’s security team when they wake up this morning: pic.twitter.com/ygO5cSwTxa — Anxiously waiting for the MCU Fantastic Four movie (@reedscouncil) May 1, 2022

Hmm

this is the sight you are greeted by when you take kevin feige’s hat off pic.twitter.com/WbAVc7NYr6 — Justin 📼 (@C05M1C57R4N63R) May 1, 2022

Haha

Kevin Feige seeing the Illuminati scene leak from #MultiverseofMadness pic.twitter.com/m5gwKpmfvO — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) May 1, 2022

Interesting Lol

Kevin Feige realizing why Doctor Strange 2 is trending rn pic.twitter.com/YgacRfaHre — Ed Nash (@Willembk) May 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)